Man attacks doctor with axe when refused Covid jab

Man demands Covid-19 jab on priority, attacks doctor with axe when refused

The doctor was unhurt in the incident that took place in Vasant Nagar under Digras police station limits, an official said

PTI
PTI, Yavatmal,
  • Sep 27 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 22:45 ist
Covishield vaccine vial. Credit: AFP Photo

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking a medical official with an axe in Yavatmal in Maharashtra for not allowing him to jump the Covid-19 vaccination queue, police said. The doctor was unhurt in the incident that took place in Vasant Nagar under Digras police station limits, an official said.

"The accused, Manohar Rathod, came to the centre and demanded he be vaccinated ahead of the queue, and got enraged when medical officer in charge Dr Santosh Jadhav told him to get registered first. He attacked Jadhav with an axe, but the latter stepped back and avoided getting hurt," the official said.

The accused was arrested during the day on the basis of a complaint by Jadhav, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Covid vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

What happens after the German election?

What happens after the German election?

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

 