Man detained for posting derogatory remarks on CM

In Rajasthan's Alwar district, a man was arrested for posting derogatory remarks on CM Gehlot on Facebook

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 24 2019, 14:26pm ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2019, 15:26pm ist
Rajasthan CM Ashok Singh Gehlot (PTI Photo)

The police have detained a 30-year-old man from Rajasthan's Alwar district for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a Facebook page, officials said on Tuesday.

"We have detained Lilaram Sharma from Alwar on Monday night. He is being interrogated in Jaipur," SHO, Murlipura police station Ramavtar Takhar said.

An FIR was registered against two people -- Sharma and Bhim Singh Golwar -- by a man named Harikishan Saini, who runs a Facebook page.

Saini had alleged that a post regarding the chief minister's visit to Albert hall to review the preparations of a peace march was uploaded on the page on Saturday.

Saini had alleged that the two accused had posted defamatory and objectionable comments against the chief minister. Police said Saini had seen the post on Sunday and lodged a case against them.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan
Comments (+)
 