Man detained for threatening to blow up Nagpur home of deputy CM Fadnavis

Police and security forces went into a tizzy after a man threatened to blow up the private Nagpur home of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis because he was fed up of power failure at him home. He was detained by the police.

The police traced the 30-year-old caller to Kanhan town, around 30 km from the city. The call was received at around 2 am.

After the call, a team of top police officials visited the home of Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister.

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad also visited the home of Fadnavis.