Man dies of COVID-19 in Nagpur, death toll rises to 5

A 65-year-old man died of COVID- 19 in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Saturday, taking the overall death toll to five, a Health official said.

The patient was suffering from a kidney ailment and diabetes. He tested positive for coronavirus on May 15 at a state-run hospital and was put on ventilator, he said.

Nagpur has so far reported 336 COVID-19 cases.