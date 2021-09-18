Man dumps 4 kids into water tank, attempts suicide

Man dumps 4 kids into water tank, attempts suicide

The incident took place in Poshala village around 1 pm when Purkha Ram administered poison to his daughters

PTI
PTI, Barmer, Rajasthan,
  • Sep 18 2021, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 15:40 ist
Primary investigation revealed that he was distressed as his wife died due to Covid about five months ago. Credit: iStock Images

 A 30-year-old man attempted suicide after dumping his four minor daughters in a water tank Saturday, police said, adding all the girls have drowned.

The incident took place in Poshala village around 1 pm when Purkha Ram administered poison to his daughters -- Ziyo (9), Noji (seven), Hina (three) and one-and-half-year-old Lasi.

He threw them in a 13-feet deep water tank outside his house and then he plunged into it, said Station House Officer (SHO) Omprakash.

His neighbours spotted him jumping and they informed the police, the officer said.

“All the four girls drowned in the tank. Their bodies were shifted to the mortuary at a nearby hospital while Purkha Ram was admitted to the district hospital. The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem,” he said.

Primary investigation revealed that he was distressed as his wife died due to Covid about five months ago.

He wanted to marry his sister-in-law so his daughters could have a mother but his in-laws didn’t agree, he said. 

