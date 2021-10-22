Man falls to death after fire breaks out in Mumbai 60-storey building

A 30-year-old man died after slipping from the balcony ledge of the 60-storey-tall skyscraper in Mumbai where a fire broke out on Friday.

The fire broke out on the 19th floor of One Avighna Park located off Madhav Palav Road in the Currey Road area of Mumbai.

The deceased was identified as Arun Tiwari, a 30-year-old man who was working with the security and housekeeping department of the posh imposing building.

The man struggled for over 15 minutes hanging from the ledge and trying to secure himself, however, after some time, he gave up and fell to the ground.

He was rushed to the KEM Hospital at Parel, where he was pronounced dead on admission.

According to the Mumbai fire brigade and police, the fire broke out around 1150 to 1200 hrs.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the building.

Maharashtra’s Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar and municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal were among those who rushed to the spot.

“People have been evacuated…as of now there are reports that two persons are missing, we are checking. The fire has been controlled and cooling operations are underway,” Pednekar said.

Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary said that the fire fighting systems of the building were not working. “This is a serious issue,” he said.

Chahal said that there would be a thorough probe into the incident. “The person who jumped from the building has died. There were other people in the building but they were saved. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire. Action will be taken against the culprits,” he said.

