Man gathers people to chant on expressway, booked

Man gathers people on Samruddhi Expressway to chant mantras to prevent accidents, booked

Over 20 people were charred to death after a private bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on July 1.

PTI
PTI, Buldhana,
  • Jul 26 2023, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 17:03 ist
File photo of the accident on the Expressway. Credit: PTI File Photo

A case has been registered against a man for assembling people at a spot on the Samruddhi Expressway where a bus fire claimed 25 lives, and installing a 'mahamrutyunjay yantra' and reciting mantras to prevent accidents, police said on Wednesday.

Hamid Dabholkar of the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, an anti-superstition group, had objected to it and demanded police action into the matter.

Twenty five people were charred to death after a private bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on July 1.

On July 23, Buldhana resident Nilesh Adhav gathered some people at the accident site at Pimpalkhuta in Sindkhedraja area of the expressway and installed a 'mahamrutyunjay yantra' and recited the 'mahamrutyunjay japa', as per the police.

Adhav claimed on social media that due to the 'mahamrutyunjay yantra', no accident will take place within five-km stretch and misled the people, the police said.

The Buldhana police on Monday registered a case against Adhav under provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 and a probe was on into it.

Notably, more than 80 people have lost their lives in road accidents over the last six months on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra, an official earlier said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samruddhi Mahamarg
India News
Nagpur
Mumbai
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kalki's ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on August 25

Kalki's ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on August 25

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Kanye faces backlash for dressing North in 'racist' way

Kanye faces backlash for dressing North in 'racist' way

In a first, Japanese population falls in all provinces

In a first, Japanese population falls in all provinces

Porsche's iconic 911 to be the last combustion model

Porsche's iconic 911 to be the last combustion model

51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

 