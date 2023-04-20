Gondia: Man gets 40 years in jail for raping minor girl

Man gets 40 years in jail for raping minor girl in Gondia

Mukesh Shende (28) had lured the 4-and-half-year-old girl to an isolated spot under Salekasa police station limits and raped her

PTI
PTI, Gondia,
  • Apr 20 2023, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 22:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A court in Gondia in Maharashtra on Thursday sentenced a man to 40 years in jail for raping a minor girl in November 2018.

Mukesh Shende (28) had lured the 4-and-half-year-old girl to an isolated spot under Salekasa police station limits and raped her, an official said.

Also Read: Bengaluru woman gang-raped in moving car, four men arrested

Principal District and Sessions Judge AT Wankhede sentenced Shende to 40 years in jail and fined him Rs 30,000 for rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the official said.

Special Public Prosecutor Satish U Ghode appeared for the state, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Goa
Crime
rape
Pocso

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

Govt tools underestimate India's heatwave vulnerability

Govt tools underestimate India's heatwave vulnerability

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Two white tiger cubs released in Delhi zoo enclosure

Two white tiger cubs released in Delhi zoo enclosure

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

 