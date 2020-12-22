Man held for creating fake Facebook account of Maharashtra minister

Man creates fake Facebook account of minister, arrested

Thane police have arrested a man for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account in the name of a Maharashtra minister and posting objectionable content on it, an official said on Tuesday.

The police registered an offence here on April 8 this year and its cyber cell conducted a probe into the case.

Following the probe, the police last week arrested the 28-year-old accused, who worked as a contract supervisor at Waluj in the state's Aurangabad district, cyber cell inspector Balkrishna Wagh said.

A mobile phone used by the accused for creating the fake social media account was also seized, he said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, he added. 

