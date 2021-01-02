Man held for Dec 31 Pune rape, BJP targets Deshmukh

Man held for Dec 31 Pune rape, BJP targets Anil Deshmukh

The accused has been arrested and further probe into the crime is underway, police said

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jan 02 2021, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 20:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Kharadi in Pune on December 31, police said on Saturday.

The woman was going home after work when she was stopped by the accused and raped, after which she managed to escape from the spot and contact police, a Vishrantwadi police station official said.

"The accused has been arrested and further probe into the crime is underway," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP vice president Chitra Wagh took to Twitter to condemn the incident and claimed it took place when state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was in the Pune police control room on "December 31 midnight doing drama".

"Therefore, women in Maharashtra are not safe," she further tweeted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Anil Deshmukh
rape
Maharashtra
Pune

What's Brewing

OTT stars look forward to making an impact in 2021

OTT stars look forward to making an impact in 2021

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Indian expat in UAE bags record for giant greeting card

Indian expat in UAE bags record for giant greeting card

India successfully cultures new Covid-19 strain from UK

India successfully cultures new Covid-19 strain from UK

 