Man held for distasteful comments on Gujarat MP Vasava's health

Police have arrested a man for allegedly making unsavoury remarks on Facebook over the health of Gujarat BJP MP Mansukh Vasava, who was hospitalised recently for Covid-19 treatment, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sahil Pathan, was arrested on Friday on the basis of an FIR lodged by BJP president of Netrang town in Bharuch, Netrang police station's sub-inspector Naresh Panchani said.

Vasava, the six-term MP from Bharuch, was recently hospitalised in Ahmedabad for the treatment of coronavirus.

The accused made objectionable comments on the health of Vasava in a post on May 20 on the Facebook page of a Netrang-based BJP worker who had wished the parliamentarian a speedy recovery, the police official said.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (making statement containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will), he said.