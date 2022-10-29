Man held for raping buffalo calf in Pune

Man held for raping buffalo calf in Pune

The accused, who hails from Nepal, was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital in an injured state

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Oct 29 2022, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 15:02 ist

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a buffalo calf in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Deccan area of the city on Friday, when locals spotted the man allegedly raping a buffalo calf, and they beat him up till he fell unconscious, an official said.

The accused, who hails from Nepal, was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital in an injured state, he said.

"Based on the evidence submitted by locals, we have registered an FIR against the man under section 377 (unnatural sex) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act," a senior inspector of Deccan Police Station said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

 