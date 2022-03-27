Thane man held for raping two women above the age of 70

Man held for raping two women above the age of 70 in Thane

A Vashind police station official identified the accused as 22-year-old Bhushan Hindole of Sahapur

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Mar 27 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 15:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping two women above the age of 70 in Thane district, police said on Sunday.

A Vashind police station official identified the accused as 22-year-old Bhushan Hindole of Sahapur. "He broke into the house of a 70-year-old woman on March 20 and raped her. He then entered the neighbouring house and raped a 72-year-old woman.

He has been charged with rape and other offences after the women complained on March 23. He was held on March 25," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Maharashtra
Thane
sexual assault

Related videos

What's Brewing

Streaming and ceremony shakeup set stage for Oscars

Streaming and ceremony shakeup set stage for Oscars

War shakes Europe path to energy independence

War shakes Europe path to energy independence

Abandoned animals join Ukraine's war exodus

Abandoned animals join Ukraine's war exodus

Rajasthan Speaker, ministers make blunders in Assembly

Rajasthan Speaker, ministers make blunders in Assembly

 