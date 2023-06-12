Man held for issuing death threat to Sharad Pawar

Man held from Pune for issuing death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Accused Sagar Barve is working in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm, the official said.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 12 2023, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 10:57 ist
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

A man from Pune was arrested for alleged involvement in issuing a death threat to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Accused Sagar Barve is working in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm, the official said.

Also Read: NCP wants Ajit Pawar to play a big role in Maharashtra

"The Mumbai Crime Branch, which was probing the case, brought Barve to Mumbai. He was presented in court and has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday," the official said.

The NCP, on June 9, claimed 82-year-old Pawar received a message on social media threatening him with a fate similar to anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
NCP
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

RBI right again to peg interest rates

RBI right again to peg interest rates

Marriages in China slump to historic low

Marriages in China slump to historic low

How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life

How Tihar inmates are softening hard-knock life

 