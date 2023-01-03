Man held on charge of raping teenage girl in Palghar

Man held on charge of raping teenage girl in Palghar

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the 16-year-old girl went out of her house in Nehalpada to answer nature's call, the official from Wada police station said

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  Jan 03 2023
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 11:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested a 24-year-old tribal man for allegedly raping a teenage girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday evening when the 16-year-old girl went out of her house in Nehalpada to answer nature's call, the official from Wada police station said. The accused allegedly dragged her to a nearby field and raped her, he said.

Following a police complaint lodged by the victim on Monday, the accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. A probe was on into the case, he added.

