Man held with Rs 1.49 cr old currency note in Gujarat

Man held with Rs 1.49 cr old currency note in Gujarat

PTI
PTI, Surat,
  • Jul 30 2020, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 17:04 ist

A 40-year-old man was apprehended after scrapped currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.49 crore were recovered from him in Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a specific tip-off from the Gujarat Anti- Terrorist Squad (ATS), the police raided the residence of Pravin Mangukia on Wednesday and seized the demonetised currency notes, Surat Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) said in a release.

The seized currency included 9,728 notes of Rs 500 denomination and 10,058 notes in the denomination of Rs 1,000, having a total face value of Rs 1,49,22,000, the police said.

The SOG was further investigating the case, the release said.

On Wednesday, two persons from Godhra town in Panchmahal district were nabbed with demonetised currency notes having a face value of Rs 4.76 crore.

They were also apprehended following inputs provided by the ATS. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat

What's Brewing

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 