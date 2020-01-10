Man impersonates UP minister, arrested

Sanjay Singh, a small-time businessman from Uttar Pradesh masqueraded himself as a UP minister and enjoyed the hospitality of the Goa government for nearly 10 days, which included free accommodation, transport, and even a police escort!

However, Singh’s con came to a bitter end, after the Crime Branch booked him and his entourage of four other persons for fraud and impersonation, earlier this week. “Singh and four others were arrested for using a forged letterhead and other documents of the UP government, which requested the Goa Protocol Department to make arrangement for the UP Co-operatives Minister during his stay in Goa, through the festive week, which included New Year,” a Crime Branch official told DH requesting anonymity.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said, that the decision to arrest him was taken after Singh’s movement and behaviour appeared suspicious. “I directed the police to arrest him. He had created a set of forged documents. He was here to do some trading business too. He was meeting people for that,” Sawant told reporters at the State Secretariat.

The CM also said that the Protocol Department had been directed to start a probe into the incident.