Man killed by unidentified persons after his motorbike brushes against two-wheeler in Palghar

The incident took place on a flyover in Nallasopara area on Sunday evening when the victim was going on the motorbike along with a friend, police said.

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Jul 10 2023, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 13:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 20-year-old man was killed allegedly by three unidentified persons after his motorcycle brushed against another two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on a flyover in Nallasopara area on Sunday evening when the victim was going on the motorbike along with a friend, senior police inspector Vilas Tupe said.

A side mirror of the victim's vehicle accidentally brushed against the motorbike on which three persons were travelling, he said.

Also Read: Child run over by truck in UP

The three persons then stopped the victim, identified as Rohit Yadav, had an argument with him and allegedly beat him up and his friend severely, the official said.

The injured duo was taken to a private hospital where Yadav succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

A case was registered against the unidentified culprits under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

No one has been arrested so far, the official said, adding the police were checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits.

