Man killed for objecting to youth urinating in public in Maharashtra

Four persons were arrested for allegedly killing a man who objected to one of them urinating in public, Navi Mumbai police said on Sunday.

On Friday, Sachin Patil (35) was found severely injured on the road and was declared dead by doctors after being rushed to a nearby hospital, a Rabale MIDC police station official said.

"Our probe zeroed in on Akash Gaikwad (20) who had picked up a fight with Patil after the latter told him not to urinate in public. The incident took place in Sathe Nagar. Gaikwad and three of his friends later assaulted Patil and left him to die on the road," he said.

All four were arrested while trying to flee from Sathe Nagar, he said, adding that they have been charged with murder and remanded in police custody till January 5.