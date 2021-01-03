Maha: Man killed for objecting to public urination

Man killed for objecting to youth urinating in public in Maharashtra

He was found severely injured on the road and was declared dead by doctors after being rushed to a nearby hospital

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jan 03 2021, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 18:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four persons were arrested for allegedly killing a man who objected to one of them urinating in public, Navi Mumbai police said on Sunday.

On Friday, Sachin Patil (35) was found severely injured on the road and was declared dead by doctors after being rushed to a nearby hospital, a Rabale MIDC police station official said.

"Our probe zeroed in on Akash Gaikwad (20) who had picked up a fight with Patil after the latter told him not to urinate in public. The incident took place in Sathe Nagar. Gaikwad and three of his friends later assaulted Patil and left him to die on the road," he said.

All four were arrested while trying to flee from Sathe Nagar, he said, adding that they have been charged with murder and remanded in police custody till January 5. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Public Urination
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

131 films to be screened at 26th Kolkata film festival

131 films to be screened at 26th Kolkata film festival

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

The good, the bad & the inadequate

The good, the bad & the inadequate

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

 