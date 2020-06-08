Man kills wife, son with iron rod in Rajasthan

Man kills wife, son with iron rod in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 08 2020, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 16:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A 50-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his wife and son to death with an iron rod in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Arayan village which comes under the jurisdiction of Srikaranpur police station.

Satnam Singh attacked his wife Veerpal Kaur and son Balvinder Singh with an iron rod, leading to their death on the spot, police said.

The accused fled away from the spot after committing the crime and surrendered before police on Monday morning, a police officer said.

According to police, the couple shared a strained relationship and a personal dispute is believed to be the reason behind the killing.

Police said the postmortem was conducted and the matter was being investigated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
Death
murder
Crime

What's Brewing

'Defund the police' - what it means

'Defund the police' - what it means

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 