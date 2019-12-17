Man shoots self after failed bid to kill brother-in-law

A 32-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with a gun at his sister's apartment in suburban Kandivali after a failed attempt to kill his brother-in-law, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Batukeshwar Trilok Tiwari, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, came to visit his sister Vandana (20) and brother-in-law Rohit (27) here, he said.

Tiwari, who was inebriated, first fired a shot at his brother-in-law, but the latter immediately ducked and missed getting hit, the official said.

Rohit and his wife then ran outside the house following which Tiwari allegedly shot himself dead in their apartment, he said.

According to preliminary inquiry, Tiwari's sister married Rohit against her family's wishes. The couple had a court marriage six months ago, the official said.

On Monday evening, when Tiwari visited his sister, he consumed liquor and had dinner at her place after which he tried to kill his brother-in-law.

However, when his sister and brother-in-law ran outside, Tiwari locked the house from inside and shot himself, the official said.

The police later reached the spot and sent the body was postmortem.

An accidental death report was registered, the official said, adding that the police were trying to ascertain from where the deceased got the gun and if he had a license for it.