Man stabbed during quarrel about returning Rs 30 in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Man stabbed during quarrel on returning Rs 30 in Nagpur

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Oct 28 2020, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 23:36 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

An attempt to murder case has been registered against two persons in Kamleshwar town in the district for allegedly stabbing a man over a petty quarrel, the police said on Wednesday.

Mukesh Raghav Singh (23), one of the accused, had borrowed Rs 30 from Ramesh alias Pintu Ramkrishna Korde (41) for buying `kharra' (tobacco mix) about two months ago, an official said.

When Korde sought the money back on Tuesday, they had a spat. After some time Mukesh returned with Kishor Tagde and the duo allegedly attacked Korde with sharp-edged weapons.

Nobody has been arrested yet and further probe is on, a police official said.

Nagpur
Maharashtra
murder

