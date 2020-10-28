Man stabbed during quarrel about returning Rs 30 in Maharashtra's Nagpur

An attempt to murder case has been registered against two persons in Kamleshwar town in the district for allegedly stabbing a man over a petty quarrel, the police said on Wednesday.

Mukesh Raghav Singh (23), one of the accused, had borrowed Rs 30 from Ramesh alias Pintu Ramkrishna Korde (41) for buying `kharra' (tobacco mix) about two months ago, an official said.

When Korde sought the money back on Tuesday, they had a spat. After some time Mukesh returned with Kishor Tagde and the duo allegedly attacked Korde with sharp-edged weapons.

Nobody has been arrested yet and further probe is on, a police official said.