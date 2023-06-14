Man transporting cattle lynched by ‘gau rakshaks’ in Maharashtra's Nashik

A 23-year-old man transporting cattle was lynched allegedly by a group of ‘gau rakshaks’ (cow vigilantes) in Maharashtra’s Nashik district following which six persons have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.
The alleged crime came to light on June 10 when Lukman Ansari’s body was recovered from a gorge at Ghatandevi in Igatpuri area, an official said.
Police have taken into custody six gau rakshaks so far and a search is on for more accused in the case, he said. All the accused persons were associated with the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, a right-wing outfit, he said.
Ansari along with his two aides was transporting cattle on their tempo on June 8 when they were intercepted by about 10-15 “activists” at Vihigaon in Sahapur of Thane district, he said.
The group then took control of the tempo and “rescued” four bovine animals before driving the vehicle towards Ghatandevi in Igatpuri, he said.
They stopped the tempo at a secluded place and allegedly started assaulting all three. While his aides managed to flee, Ansari could not escape, the official said.
Though the accused have claimed that Ansari lost his life after he fell into a gorge, police suspect he died due to the beating, said the official.
Police have registered two cases, including one under section 302 (murder), of the Indian Penal Code, he said.
