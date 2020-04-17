Man walks 350km to reach Parbhani; tests COVID-19 +ve

Man walks 350km to reach Parbhani from Pune; tests coronavirus positive

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Apr 17 2020, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 00:50 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Parbhani district in central Maharashtra on Thursday reported its first coronavirus case after a young man, who came from Pune on foot, was found infected with the disease, an official said.

A 21-year-old man, who reached Parbhani from Pune on foot, has been found to be coronavirus positive, Civil Surgeon Dr Prakash Dake told PTI.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He was admitted in Parbhani Civil hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 after arriving from Pune, walking more than 350km, he said.

His swab was sent for testing and report received on Thursday found him to be positive for the disease, the official told.

"There are no severe symptoms in him and the patient is now stable. We have found 8-9 close contacts of this patient and further formalities are on," said Dake.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Pune
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 