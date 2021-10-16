Mangaluru bulk waste generators asked to install on-site composting units by October 31

In accordance with Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and Mangaluru City Corporation Solid Waste Treatment Bylaws, apartments and establishments (hotels, hospitals, lodges, wedding halls, catering, etc.) with more than 30 households are mandated to construct on-site composting units and process the waste at source.

Several notices regarding the same have been issued to all the bulk solid waste generators. Yet, the directions have received fewer responses, said MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

At present, the Karnataka High Court is hearing the writ petition on Solid Waste Management by Mangaluru City Corporation. A government inquiry is underway looking into the progress made in implementing solid waste management measures by the corporation.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the MCC had directed all bulk waste generators to begin on site composting of wet waste before October 31.

However, several establishments have failed to comply with the guidelines so far, he said.

The Commissioner said that the issue will be taken seriously and violators will be fined from November 1.

Apartments that fail to comply with the rules will have to deposit a sum of Rs 15 per flat at the beginning of the month. The fine receipts must be handed to the sanitation workers before handing over solid waste.

This will be followed by a fine of Rs 25 per flat in the second month. In case of failure to produce the challan, waste will be rejected on the spot and legal action will be initiated against bulk waste generators, he warned.

The fine challans can be collected from the Health Department of the MCC. For more information contact 0824-220310 (318).