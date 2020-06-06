Mangor Hill behind spike in Goa COVID cases: Minister

Mangor Hill causing spike in Goa COVID-19 cases: Minister

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Goa is due to the situation in Vasco's Mangor Hill area, which has been declared a containment zone, and there is no threat of community transmission of the coronavirus infection, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

The state currently has 196 COVID-19 cases.

"The spike in cases in Goa is due to cases from Mangor Hill, which are a result of local transmission and not community transmission. The Goa government is ready to face any situation to ensure the safety of its people," Rane said.

