Mangor Hill causing spike in Goa COVID-19 cases: Minister

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Goa is due to the situation in Vasco's Mangor Hill area, which has been declared a containment zone, and there is no threat of community transmission of the coronavirus infection, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The state currently has 196 COVID-19 cases.

"The spike in cases in Goa is due to cases from Mangor Hill, which are a result of local transmission and not community transmission. The Goa government is ready to face any situation to ensure the safety of its people," Rane said.