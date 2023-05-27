'Manohar Joshi's health is improving,' says son

'Manohar Joshi's health is improving,' says son

Joshi (85) was admitted to the P D Hinduja hospital here on Monday after suffering brain haemorrhage

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 27 2023, 00:47 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 00:47 ist
Former Lok Sabha speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Lok Sabha speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi's health is improving slowly and he has regained partial consciousness, his son said on Friday.

Joshi (85) was admitted to the P D Hinduja hospital here on Monday after suffering brain haemorrhage "His health is improving slowly. He has partially regained consciousness," the veteran Shiv Sena leader's son Unmesh Joshi told PTI.

In a statement late at night, the hospital said Joshi was still in the ICU, stable, and not on ventilator. His health was being closely monitored, it added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Manohar Joshi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

 