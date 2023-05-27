'Manohar Joshi's health is improving,' says son

Former Lok Sabha speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi's health is improving slowly and he has regained partial consciousness, his son said on Friday.

Joshi (85) was admitted to the P D Hinduja hospital here on Monday after suffering brain haemorrhage "His health is improving slowly. He has partially regained consciousness," the veteran Shiv Sena leader's son Unmesh Joshi told PTI.

In a statement late at night, the hospital said Joshi was still in the ICU, stable, and not on ventilator. His health was being closely monitored, it added.