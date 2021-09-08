Manuskh Hiren murder case: Accused went to Nepal, Dubai

In what straight comes out of murder mystery novels, Thane-based businessman Manuskh Hiren unsuspectingly fell into a trap and lost his life. And, to cover their tracks, the accused even visited Nepal and Dubai - but left a trail of electronic evidence.

When the role of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze behind the planing of explosives-laden Mahindra Scorpio near the residence if Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani was to be exposed, he approached his mentor, retired police inspector Pradeep Sharma, and hatched the conspiracy to murder Hiren.

The victim was made to get down from his Polo car and sit in a Tavera for his safe transportation.

“Hiren was made to sit in the middle row seat between accused Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav. Accused Manish Soni was in the driver’s seat, Satish Mothkuri was in the rear seat,” the NIA chargesheet reveals.

“Satish Mothkuri grabbed Mansukh Hiren’s head from behind, covering his mouth and nose with a handkerchief. When he resisted, Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav held his hands. They smothered Mansukh Hiren,” the chargesheet said, adding that later the body was dumped in the creek.

Santosh Shelar, Satish Mothkuri and Manish Soni escaped from Mumbai to New Delhi and then to Lucknow and finally landed in Nepal. They returned from Nepal to Delhi and then moved to Ahmedabad and back to Mumbai.

They were on the run from 9-20 March, the NIA reveals, pointing out that thereafter Manish Soni, who was considered a “weak link”, was sent to Dubai at the instructions of Sharma.