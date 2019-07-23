Maratha pressure group to contest polls

In what could worry both the alliances—ruling BJP-Sena combine and opposition Congress-NCP, the Maratha community pressure group that led the agitation for reservation has decided to contest all the seats for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha, that spearheads the cause of the community which comprises 33% of state's 11.25 crore population, made it clear that it would not have any alliance or understanding with any party.

"We have decided to contest the elections, we will try and field candidates in all the 288 seats of Maharashtra," Maratha Kranthi Thok Morcha leader Abasaheb Patil said.

Even though the Maharashtra government has given reservation for 12% in education and 13% in jobs by creating a new category of socially and economically backward class, they are not happy with the implementation.

"It is hanging, it can still go to court," said another leader Ramesh Kere-Patil.

"We are firm on it, we will contest the polls, there is a need to contest the polls as those who are from the Maratha Samaj and are MLAs are not voicing our issues in the Assembly, which is expected from them," said Patil.

He pointed out that the loans of several farmers are yet to be waived off and that crop insurance is a major issue.

Kere-Patil said that the promise of the grand statue and memorial of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is yet to see the light of the day. "The Congress-NCP Democratic Front government, which was in power for 15 years, did nothing and now the five-year term of BJP-Shiv Sena is about to end... the memorial has not come up," he said.