Maratha quota: Kapil Sibal to join Maharashtra legal team for SC hearing

  • Jul 11 2020, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 20:56 ist
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kapil Sibal has joined Maharashtra government's legal team entrusted with defending the Maratha quota decision in the Supreme Court.

Sibal will argue in favour of intervener in the case Rajendra Dak, a statement issued by the office of PWD minister Ashok Chavan said here on Saturday.

Senior advocate Rafique Dada will also argue in favour of the quota.

The cabinet sub-committee headed by Chavan held a meeting with the government's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi and Paramjit Singh Patwalia.

The next hearing of the case in the apex court is on July 15.

A plea was filed in the SC challenging the Bombay High Court order upholding validity of quota for the Maratha community in education (12 per cent) and government jobs (13 per cent). 

