Marathi actor arrested for post against Sharad Pawar

A day after she made a derogatory post on social media against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale was arrested on Sunday. Her statement was condemned in Maharashtra’s political circles.

Pawar (81), a four-time Chief Minister, three-time Union Minister and former Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is the seniormost politician of India, known for his relationship across parties.

While Chitale was being escorted by the police, NCP activists threw black ink on her.

The post referred to the surname “Pawar” and contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins” and mocked his illness and voice. In fact, she has quoted someone else in the post.

The offence against Chitale was registered at Kalwa police station in Thane based on a complaint lodged by Swapnil Netke,

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

Pawar’s close aide and state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad said, “Pawar saheb has gone through three operations of cancer and he has survived it. He is 83 years old. To comment on his illness, to comment on his body’s condition… such comments are not suitable coming from a woman, a sister….Pawar saheb starts his work at 7 am and ends around midnight…seeing him working puts young people to shame.”

Without naming anyone, he said, "They are spreading poison in society. Another man is talking about becoming a Godse in Baramati!… I will not be able to control the emotions of our NCP workers. If our workers get provoked, how many of them will I be able to control?”