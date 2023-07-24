Marathi actor Jayant Savarkar dies at 87

Marathi actor Jayant Savarkar dies at 87

Jayant Savarkar is survived by wife, two daughters, and a son.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 24 2023, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 15:04 ist
Veteran actor Jayant Savarkar. Credit: Twitter/@dbmahadik

Veteran actor Jayant Savarkar, known for his work in Marathi and Hindi cinema, died on Monday morning at a hospital here due to age-related issues, said his son Kaustubh Savarkar.

He was 87.

Savarkar's career in Marathi and Hindi films, theatre, and television spanned six decades, which includes movies such as Hari Om Vithala, Gadbad Gondhal, 66 Sadashiv and Bakaal, while Yugpurush, Vaastav, and Singham.

"He was admitted to a hospital due to low blood pressure about 10-15 days ago in Thane. Suddenly, his health deteriorated last night. He was put on ventilator and he passed away around 11 am due to age-related issues," Kaustubh told PTI.

Savarkar started his career in Marathi theatre as a backstage artist and got an opportunity to act in acclaimed playwright Vijay Tendulkar's stage production Manus Navache Bet.

He is survived by wife, two daughters, and a son.

The last rites will be held on Tuesday morning.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
RIP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

 