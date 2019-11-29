Marathi-manoos holds special place for Raigad Fort

Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges in the Western Ghats, the Raigad Fort has a special place in Maharashtra's history. It is Raigad Fort where legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was coronated and the foundation of the "Hindavi-swaraj", self-rule of Hindu people, was laid down.

In its first Cabinet meeting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the conservation of this fort. Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President and leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi, was sworn in as CM at the historic Shivaji Park, on Thursday.

For Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, the Raigad Fort had a special place in his heart. On June 6, 1674, Shivaji Maharaj was coronated as a king in this fort and he made it his capital.

In Maharashtra's coastal Konkan belt, the Raigad Fort is a major attraction. Spread in over 1,300 acres, it is the biggest fort complex in India, in terms of area and has one of the most unique topography. The fort rises about 820 metres above the sea level and goes up to nearly 1,356 metres. The fort comes under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The previous BJP-Shiv Sena had approved a Rs 606.08 crore for Raigad Development Authority of which Rs 114 crore has been earmarked for the Raigad Fort. In the fort, a lot of events are being conducted such as a sound and light shows and heritage walks. It takes around 4 hours to see the entire fort.

As many as 84 water tanks are cleaned scientifically so that artefacts are being retained. According to the RDA plan, the 21 neighbouring villages would also see massive development. Nature trails are also being developed as the fort area is very rich in biodiversity.