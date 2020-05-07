Marathi youth in Maharashtra can take advantage of migrants' return: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar

The return of migrant workers to their native states could lead to difficulties in resumption of industrial activities in Maharashtra and the Marathi youth can take advantage of the opportunity, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said on Wednesday.

The Marathi youth should not underestimate work of any kind during the present crisis, Rohit Pawar, who is the grandnephew of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, said on Twitter.

Several workers/labourers are returning to their home as the lockdown is beingrelaxed. There could be difficulty in resuming industries-business activities due to the absence of the workers from other states," he said.

But the Marathi youth can take advantage of the opportunity created after the return of workers and not underestimate any work during the present crisis, the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed constituency tweeted.

The government has cancelled job recruitment due to the economic crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus. This, will lead to several youths missing out on opportunities due to the age bar, he said.

Hence, the government should not cancel the recruitment and give minimum pay, the MLA said.

Such a step will ensure jobs for the youth and manpower for the government and the youth will support the move, he added.