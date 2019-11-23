Marathwada: Underground water levels rise in 34 talukas

Post-monsoon showers may have damaged ready crops, but they have helped increase underground water levels in Marathwada region, the report by a state agency said.

According to the latest report of underground water surveys and development office, 34 out of 76 talukas in Marathwada have witnessed a rise in underground water levels, compared to the last five years' average.

While the average water level in October in the past five years was 4.87 metre, this year, it has risen to 5.26 metre, the reports states.

The agency monitors water levels every month in the Marathwada region through 875 identified wells.

The water level was low during monsoons, but unseasonal showers resulted in an increase in underground water levels, the report says.

However, as per the report, the situation has reversed in Latur and Osmanabad districts, where water levels have gone down.

While 10 talukas of Latur have witnessed a decrease of 1 to 3 metre, in Osmananbad, two talukas have witnessed a decrease of 2 to 3 metre and six other talukas have lost underground water by more than 3 metres.

"As per our survey, there is a rise in underground water levels in 34 talukas after the post-monsoon showers in Marathwada," P L Salve, deputy director of underground water survey and development office, said.