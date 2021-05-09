'Masala King' Dhananjay Datar honours Corona warriors with Alphonso mangoes from Konkan

Corona warriors from the Pune city, who are engaged in performing last rites, were in for a delicious, sweet and aromatic surprise!

Businessman Dhananjay Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group, UAE, popularly known as 'Masala King', added sweetness to the life of these volunteers, sent 150 boxes of Alphonso mangoes procured directly from Konkan.

The boxes were gifted at the hands of Dhanashree Patil, President, Swadesh Sewa Foundation and also the coordinator for this initiative.

The volunteers- who are helping to perform the last rites of the deceased bodies in Pune and surrounding areas- are mainly from 4 groups: namely Mulniwasi Muslim Manch, Kailas Smashan Bhumi Kamgar Gat, Ummat organisation and Swarupvardini Gat at Vaikunth cemetery.

Patil, who felt the need to bring their great work before society and also to honour their services, approached Dr. Datar from Dubai. Datar, a well-known philanthropist heartily responded to her appeal.

As it was not possible for him to travel to Pune during the current pandemic, he procured Alphonso mango boxes from Konkan and sent them to Pune, which were later handed over to the volunteers by Patil herself with the help of Sabir Sheikh from Mulniwasi Muslim Manch, Lalit Jadhav from Kailas Smshanbhumi Kamgar Gat, Javed Khan from Ummat and Avinash Dhayarkar from Swarupvardhini Sangh.

Patil said: “Last year when thousands of penniless and jobless Indian workers were stranded in UAE due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Dr. Datar whole-heartedly helped to evacuate them safely to India. This time also he reciprocated promptly to honour the Corona Warriors from Pune and made the initiative a success.

“I felt the need to bring the contribution of these volunteers before society as they are relentlessly engaged in performing last rites on the Covid deceased bodies without expecting any remuneration. They are a group of Hindu and Muslim volunteers who treat this work as a mission and perform last rites on every dead body adhering to that person’s religious rituals, may it be a burial or a cremation.”

Lalit Jadhav from Kailas Smashanbhumi Kamgar Gat, said, ‘We have been engaged in this work day and night, but the current wave of the pandemic is so harsh that the number of dead bodies coming every day in various cemeteries is on a rise. As a result, we are also under tremendous pressure like never before. We follow all health and safety norms like wearing a PPE kit all the time and washing hands frequently with a sanitiser. Besides we have to bury or cremate the bodies without delay.”

The volunteers from the Ummat organisation perform last rites not only in Pune city but in surrounding villages also. “Muslim volunteers fast during the holy month of Ramadan which teaches humanity and charity. Without caring for hunger, thirst or hard work these warriors travel to places wherever their service is needed,” Javed Sheikh said.

“I haven’t done anything special but just added some sweetness to the life of these volunteers,” said Dr Datar in a statement.