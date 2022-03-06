Mass transportation is key, says PM Modi

He inaugurated the much-awaited Pune Metro Rail Project on Sunday.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 06 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 14:35 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

As he purchased an e-ticket and travelled in the Metro train in Pune, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need for faster mass transportation and well-planned projects that are executed in speed and scale.

"Till 2014, only Delhi-NCR had a wide Metro transport system. Some other cities too had started... today in two dozen cities either Metro infrastructure is being made or operational," Modi said after inaugurating the Pune Metro project.

According to him, people who are well established should also use Metro. "We need smart and green transportation systems today," said Modi.

The PM inaugurated two metro stretches that were opened were Vanaz - Garware College (5 km elevated stretch with 5 stations) and PCMC  - Phugewadi stretch (7 km elevated stretch with 5 stations). The Metro will greatly improve urban mobility in the Pune Metropolitan area, which is among the fastest-growing urban areas in the country.

Narendra Modi
Pune
metro
India News

