Massive fire, explosion in Pune shops leaves 2 injured

Massive fire, explosion in Pune shops leaves two injured

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • May 01 2023, 09:40 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 09:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were injured after a fire broke out and caused explosions at three shops located in a two-storey building in Maharashtra's Pune city in the wee hours of Monday, fire officials said. Due to the impact of the explosions, shutters of the shops and the wall columns collapsed while bricks and other objects were blown out on the road, they said.

A fire brigade official said there was a "massive fire" at the three shops selling home and kitchen appliances and mobile phones on Pune-Satara road. "The fire brigade control room received a call about the fire at 2.22 am on Monday. Six fire tenders and two water tankers were sent to the spot," he said.

"The fire led to explosions which shook the two-storey building. The explosions were so powerful that shutters of the shops and the wall columns collapsed, and bricks and other material lying inside the shops were blown out on the road," the official said.

One of the shop owners and another person were injured and a two-wheeler was gutted in the blaze, he said. The fire was brought under control by 4.30 am, the official said.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Pune
Maharashtra
Fire Accident
India News

