Matheran toy train gets AC saloon coach

Adding a luxury factor to the Matheran toy train, the Central Railway (CR) has decided to attach a special air-conditioned saloon coach in the heritage train that runs on Asia’s only automobile-free hill station near Mumbai.

The Neral-Matheran toy train, which is more than 100 years old, is one among the few mountain railways in India which is run by the Mumbai-headquartered CR.

Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges of Western Ghats, Matheran in Karjat, located in the Raigad district, is an eco-sensitive region and is popular among tourists.

Also Read — Matheran toy train continues to attract crowd

The AC saloon coach attached to the toy train will be an eight-seater coach and will be available for booking from Neral to Matheran and back on a round-trip basis for the same day as well as for overnight stay. For same day round-trip, the prices are: weekdays -- Rs 32,088 (including tax) and weekends Rs 44,608 (including tax).

For round-trip with overnight stay, the prices are: weekdays Rs 32,088 (including tax) plus detention charges at Rs1,500 per hour) and weekends Rs 44,608 (including tax) plus detention charges at Rs 1,800 per hour.

"Interested parties can book the AC saloon by making an advance payment of 20 per cent of the total fare of the plan chosen, seven days prior to the date of journey along with a refundable security deposit of Rs 10,000. The balance 80 per cent of the amount will have to be paid 48 hours prior to the date of journey, failing which the advance amount and security deposit will be forfeited and the booking will be treated as cancelled. No refund will be given if booking is cancelled within 48 hours,” a CR official said.

The CR is popularising this place not only as a major tourist destination but also as a place which takes one close to nature. It provides the thrill of watching nature closely along with a memorable ride in the toy train thus immersing oneself in the serenity of the natural environment of Matheran.

Matheran, which means “forest on the forehead" was discovered in May 1850 by Hugh Poyntz Malet, the then district collector of Thane. Lord Elphinstone, the then Governor of Bombay laid the foundations of the development as a future hill station. The Britishers developed Matheran as a popular resort to beat the summer heat in the region. The Matheran Hill Railway -- a popular toy train -- was built in 1907 by Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy.

One can do a lot of things in Matheran -- walk, trek, mountaineering and rock climbing, valley crossing, night trails, bird watching and so on.