Matter, IIT Bombay to design electric race cars

Matter, a tech innovation startup in electric mobility, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to design an electric Formula style race car.

Under this initiative, support will be provided to the IIT Bombay racing team for the design and manufacturing of a completely electric Formula style race car that would be present at the Formula student competition, Formula Student UK (FS), which is Europe’s most established educational motorsport competition, run by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE).

Matter would extend its support through the deployment of its technical facilities for the purpose of development and testing of components and technologies at Matter’s world-class R&D facility, including the 4Q Dyno testing facility for the motor controller, the testing facilities for the powerpack, BMS testing, cell characteristic testing, and component development facility.

It would also offer internships to IIT Bombay students in various areas of electric mobility development, including hardware, firmware, simulation, and vehicle integration, to help them gather hands-on exposure in the cutting-edge EV technology.

Both parties will explore possibilities to engage further in the areas of power electronics safety, inverters, chargers and DCDC converters, hardware, firmware, simulations, and vehicle integration for e-mobility.