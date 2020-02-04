May 1 target set for ban on single use plastic in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday set a target of May 1 for complete ban on single use plastic in the state.

He issued orders to this effect to collectors, and municipal body chiefs after chairing a meeting in Mantralaya which was attended by many officials via video conferencing.

"Single use plastic is more dangerous to our environment. We need to curb its use and pollution caused by it," he said.

"The May 1 deadline is set so that alternative measures can be made available by that time. We want to plan in detail and then go in for its implementation," an official of the state environment ministry said.