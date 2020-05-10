Mayor visits coronavirus-hit Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai

Mayor visits coronavirus-hit Arthur Road Jail in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 10 2020, 20:00 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 20:00 ist

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday visited the Arthur Road Jail complex in central Mumbai, where 77 inmates and 26 staffers have been infected with the novel coronavirus, and the adjacent police quarters, a civic official said.

She interacted with personnel posted in the prison and asked officials of BMC's G-South ward to disinfect the area.

The 77 inmates have been shifted to a vacant building in Mahul in Chembur, while the 26 staffers are undergoing treatment at different places.

All of them tested positive after coming in contact with an infected cook.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Kishori Pednekar
Maharashtra

