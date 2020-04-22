Media not maintaining social distancing during a press briefing: Goa CM

In wake of a spate of cases involving media persons testing positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai, Chennai and other cities, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday expressed concern over journalists in Goa not maintaining social distancing at his media briefings.

Sawant, who has been regularly briefing the media in person throughout the pandemic at his official residence in Panaji, also said, that in the interest of social distancing he would now discontinue the practice and opt for press briefings via social media till the end of the extended lockdown period which ends on May 3.

"Many reporters in Mumbai, as many as 50 people were tested positive for Covid-19. We have seen some of you (journalists) have uploaded on social media, that ministers are not following (social distancing). Where are you following it, while attending this briefing?" Sawant said.

The chief minister's comments came on a day when photos and videos of several ministers exiting the state secretariat after a cabinet meeting, were uploaded to the social media by a section of the media, which showed them sitting on the front seats of their vehicles and without a seat belt. As per the new lockdown norms in Goa, only two persons are allowed to sit in a four-wheeler and the non-driver has to mandatorily occupy the rear seat in the interest of social distancing.

"I am saying this directly. You say ministers are not following (social distancing). But if a photo is taken now, it will show you all are also not maintaining it. You should also follow if you are talking about ministers not maintaining social distancing," Sawant said, calling off future routine press conferences at his official residence till May 3.

"From tomorrow, I will be conducting a live press conference till May 3," Sawant said.