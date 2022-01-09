Medical body welcomes penal provisions for Covid protocol violations during polling 

The professional body of medical organisations, Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG), has welcomed the stand of the Election Commission of India to take penal action for violation of Covid-appropriate-behaviour (CAB) during the campaigning of 2022 Assembly elections.

The ECI on Saturday announced the schedule for polls to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

OMAG had pointed out that when the elections to five states - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry - were held in 2021, the CAB went for a toss.

“CAB norms for the polling booths and voting were very well implemented even during the last round of legislative Assembly elections in five other states during the year 2021, but the same went for a toss in campaigning,” OMAG secretary-general Dr Ishwar Gilada said.

According to him, that had led to a major surge in Covid-19 cases in those election-bound states by up to 3200% resulting in several casualties. OMAG and the entire medical community in the country forewarned the Election Commission to avoid a repeat of 2021, as finally, they have to bear the brunt of managing the overwhelming flow of patients.

OMAG had been advocating through print and electronic media, as well as social media requesting the Election Commission to defer the elections or conduct the same in strictly virtual mode or in strict accordance with the CAB.

"OMAG had also demanded that there should be strict penal provision for violation of CAB under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Act, 1897 amended as The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020. We are glad that the Election Commission did echo this aspect as well,” said Dr Gilada.

The Election Commission has set a timeline of strictly virtual campaigning till January 15 but said the same will be reviewed based on the prevailing situation then.

“Looking at the current Covid-19 scenario orchestrated by the Omicron variant, it is anybody’s guess that the situation will worsen by the day and will not settle by January 15 or for that matter for the entire January.

"Similarly, the Election Commission directed with all firmness that all the elections-related activities should be in strict accordance with the CAB, in light of the current Covid-19 surge. The commission did not stop there, but put the onus on all political parties and especially the candidates, by asking them to sign an undertaking to that effect,” he said.

