Meet Mangal Prabhat Lodha, richest minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Six-time MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha is the richest minister in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government of Maharashtra, with personal assets worth over Rs 441.65 crore.

The Association for Democratic Reforms and Maharashtra Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 20 ministers, including the chief minister, which they filed before the 2019 Assembly elections.

Lodha, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader who represents the Malabar Hill constituency in Mumbai, declared assets worth Rs 441.65 crore, and liabilities of Rs 283.36 crore, when he filed his candidature for the seat.

The family of the 66-year-old Lodha, who is also the BJP Mumbai president, deals in real estate and business.

The lowest figure in the new ministers’ team was of Shiv Sena’s Sandipan Bhumare, the six-time MLA from Paithan in Aurangabad, who declared assets worth Rs 2.92 crore.

In the newly sworn-in cabinet, eight ministers declared their educational qualification to be between Class 10th and 12th, while 11 ministers declared to be qualified as a graduate or above, and one minister was shown to be a diploma holder.

The ministers' age group ranged with just four ministers being between 41-50 years old, while 16 were between 51-70 years old.

As many as 15 ministers declared to have criminal cases charged against them, of which 13 declared that criminal cases against them were serious.