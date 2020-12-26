Meet the former deputy mayor from Kolhapur who cycles every morning to greet his ward residents

The greatest inspiration you can ever get is to know that you are an inspiration to others. This is the motto of Sanjay Mohite, a former Deputy Mayor of Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Mohite, currently a Congress corporator, cycles every morning solving civic issues of people. Not only does he spread the message of being fit, but also presents an image of how a people’s representative must interact with people.

Mohite represents the Sykes Extension Ward in the KMC and leads when it comes to resolving issues plaguing his ward.

“I have arranged funds to the tune of Rs 3 crore in the past five years so as to carry out developmental works in the ward. These works include repairing roads, improving the drainage systems, establishing a community hall, opening a gymnasium, setting up a walking track,” he said.

Mohite has been striving to make his ward an ideal one where people live with satisfaction, tranquillity, unity, and peace. He has been working incessantly for the betterment of the ward for 10 years.

His commitment to the residents is such that he rides on his bicycle every morning to remain in contact with each and every resident of the ward. He says this helps him remain fit and in touch with every individual.

Not a single day has passed when Mohite has not paddled around his ward in the morning and interacted with the people.

An established cricketer, Mohite has been inculcating a sense of discipline among the residents and trying to provide facilities for people to maintain their health.

Besides cricket, he is a big fan of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. According to the residents of the ward, they feel proud when a tall leader like him moves around the ward unabatedly and interacts with the residents.

He not only understands the issues faced by the people but takes them as a ‘personal challenge’ to resolve the same and make his ward the best place to live in for the young and the old.