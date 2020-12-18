Meet Yediyurappa, resolve beef crisis: Congress to Goa CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should meet his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa and resolve the impending beef availability crisis in Goa, arising out of the new anti-cattle slaughter law which was passed in the Karnataka State Legislative Assembly last week, the Congress demanded on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress MP from South Goa Francisco Sardinha also said that just beef eaters in Goa should not be made to suffer just because a neighbouring state passed new legislation severely restricting cattle slaughter.

"I request our chief minister to meet his counterpart, Chief Minister of Karnataka and impress upon him that Goa needs beef," Sardinha said. The former Chief Minister also said that the Congress in Goa was against the slaughter of cows, but added that beef as red meat is also sourced from cattle and buffaloes in general, which should be allowed to be slaughtered.

"Beef is not just cow meat alone. Beef is (sourced from) female buffalo, male buffalo, bulls. This is needed for Goa, not only for tourism. Even if there is no tourism, our people consume beef. There are Christians and Muslims who consume beef," Sardinha said.

Beef is a routinely consumed commodity in Goa and is served in restaurants in the coastal fringes of the state, which are frequented by nearly eight million tourists every year. More than 25 tons of beef is consumed in Goa every day, most of which has been imported from Karnataka's Belagavi district. The 'Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) which was passed by the Karnataka assembly amid controversy last week could shrink all export of beef to Goa.

Sardinha also said that there was anxiety among the beef consuming population in Goa over fears of rising prices of beef, once the act was notified in Karnataka. "When you create scarcity, cost goes up, which never comes down. Let us be realistic and see that costs are maintained," the Congress MP said.