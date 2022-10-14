Mega summit to discuss ‘transformation’ of Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address on Saturday a mega summit that will discuss development and transformation of Mumbai, and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The summit will have multiple sessions touching upon topics such as modern technology for roads, solid waste management, slum-free Mumbai-Dharavi redevelopment, road transport, waterlogging, and real estate, and also include deliberations to draw up a list of concrete solutions.

In addition to this, the Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee (STAC) of the state government will give a presentation about its recommendations to achieve its intended targets.

Also Read | Wearing seat belts must for drivers, passengers of 4-wheelers in Mumbai from November 1

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Global Solution Summit 2022 has been recognised by prominent entities such as Mumbai Metropolitan Region Authority, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. Senior government officials from these departments will also present their plans.

Mumbai South Central MP Rahul Shewale and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde are playing a key role in organising the summit.

“The summit is a platform meant to deliberate and discuss how we can improve Mumbai’s existing infrastructure. Waste management, modern road technology, green construction and real estate, drainage issues, solutions to water logging, redeveloping Dharavi, and transport solutions will be deliberated by experts,” said Shewale.

“Concerns encountered during infrastructure development and the solutions to these problems will also be examined in depth. We will also be handing over a White Paper on Mumbai’s infrastructure needs. The idea is to ensure that these suggestions are implemented by periodically reviewing the job accomplished,” Shewale added.