Men escorting Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant were not NCB: NCP

In a development that questions the raids by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on cruise ship Cordelia, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday alleged that the men escorting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant were not part of the federal anti-drug agency.

NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra’s Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik identified the two persons as K P Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali, who were escorting the two accused out of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Green Gate to the NCB office in Ballard Pier.

While Gosavi was seen escorting Khan out of the terminal and posing for a selfie with him in the NCB office, Bhanushali was seen taking Merchant out.

Also read: NCB summons Cordelia Cruises CEO in drugs seizure case

According to Malik, Gosavi claims to be a private detective based in Kuala Lumpur and Bhanushali is linked to the BJP.

Malik also flashed several photos that showed Bhanushali alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis among others.

“The entire operation is a total fraud,” Malik said.

However, the Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar denied Malik’s contentions and said that he was making the allegations out of frustration as his son-in-law Sameer Khan was nabbed by the NCB in January 2021.

However, Malik said: “I will not go into the case now…but you must know that my son-in-law has got bail in the case.”

“The BJP and NCB must come clear… Who are these two persons and why were they seen in the so-called ship raid… Both these persons are fake and the NCB raid was a fraud intended only for grabbing publicity… What are the BJP’s connections with both of them?” Malik asked.

NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, however, was not available for comments.

Check out DH's latest videos