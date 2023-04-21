MHADA and CDP Group launch project under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has teamed up with Chadha Developers & Promoters (CDP) to launch the second phase of their public-private partnership project – “Chadha Residency” in Karav village, Vangani West, near Badlapur.

The project will see investment worth Rs 200 crore, covering 80 acres and will have 133 towers. Badlapur is part of the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The second phase of the project includes 1114 1BHK flats available in a lottery for Rs 11,99,000.

Also Read | Bihar govt serves notices to 2.21 lakh people for not completing houses under PMAY

In addition, there is a scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) benefitting the Labour Scheme (Kamgar Yojna), priced at Rs 9,99,000. The lottery has already begun and will close on April 28, 2023. The realtor has promised possession of the flats in 2024-25.

The first phase of the project was launched in 2021 and saw a successful sale of 3000 flats. The second phase is expected to generate an equal or better response, given attractive prices and the location of the project.

Commenting on the announcement, Dimple Chadha, Managing Director of Chadha Residency, said: “The success of the first phase has given us the confidence to continue our partnership and provide affordable housing to the people of Maharashtra. We are proud to be part of the PMAY scheme and contribute to the government's vision of ‘Housing for All’ by 2024-25.”